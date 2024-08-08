Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 350.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generation Bio

Generation Bio Trading Down 9.4 %

Generation Bio stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.83. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.