Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNI. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other Nelnet news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 48.33 and a quick ratio of 48.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

