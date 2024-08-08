Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James P. Tobin Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Neogen Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,715,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,118,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502,807 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Neogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,304,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,272,000 after buying an additional 680,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,332,000 after buying an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.