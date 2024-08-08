Netcall (LON:NET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

LON NET opened at GBX 94 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3,133.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.28).

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

