Netcall (LON:NET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.
Netcall Price Performance
LON NET opened at GBX 94 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3,133.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.28).
Netcall Company Profile
