NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.30.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

