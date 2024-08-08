Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Get Nevro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVRO

Nevro Trading Down 44.1 %

NVRO opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Nevro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nevro by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nevro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.