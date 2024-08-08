New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Michael Haynes Buys 1,234,573 Shares of Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Haynes purchased 1,234,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,456.89 ($15,231.74).

Michael Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Haynes purchased 265,427 shares of New World Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,043.11 ($3,274.75).

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and redevelopment of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Antler copper project situated near the east of Yucca in northwestern Arizona; the Javelin VMS project covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Antler project in Arizona; and the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located near north-east of the city of Albuquerque in northern New Mexico.

