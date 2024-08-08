New York Times (NYSE:NYT) PT Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. New York Times has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of New York Times by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 275,212 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 72.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 3,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

