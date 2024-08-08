Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $8.22. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 226,065 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $663.72 million, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.