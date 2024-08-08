NICE (NICE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect NICE to post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day moving average of $209.12. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

