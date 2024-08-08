NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08), for a total value of A$12,000.00 ($7,792.21).
Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Roderick (Rod) Corps sold 33,246 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09), for a total value of A$4,488.21 ($2,914.42).
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Roderick (Rod) Corps sold 30,769 shares of NICO Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09), for a total value of A$4,153.82 ($2,697.28).
NICO Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About NICO Resources
NICO Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for nickel. The company operates its flagship Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt project located in Western Australia. NICO Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.
