NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller Sells 4,000 Shares

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NNN REIT Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:NNN opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.19.
NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NNN REIT Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 96,000.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NNN REIT
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.