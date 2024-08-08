NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller Sells 4,000 Shares

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 96,000.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.