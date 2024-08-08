Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Tobam raised its position in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

