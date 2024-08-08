Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 188,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 112,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Nordstrom by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 87,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.