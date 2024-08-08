Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NBN stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

