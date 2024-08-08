Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $206.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

