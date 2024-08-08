Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $180.96 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.60.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

