Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 610,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 975,925 shares.The stock last traded at $20.32 and had previously closed at $20.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

