NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) COO Sells $108,134.58 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NuScale Power Price Performance
NYSE:SMR opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $16.91.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
