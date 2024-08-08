Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nyxoah were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the first quarter worth about $684,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYXH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Nyxoah S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

