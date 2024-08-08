Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.3% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 93,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.0% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 20,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 327,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.