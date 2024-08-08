Octopus AIM VCT 2 Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Performance
Shares of OSEC opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.55) on Thursday. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.30. The company has a market capitalization of £78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile
