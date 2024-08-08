ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 121463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 81.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $881.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

