Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance
NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.57.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
