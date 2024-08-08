Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.57.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 235,334 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

