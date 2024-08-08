OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 127.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.8%.

Shares of OCCI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $399,151. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

