OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCIN opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.