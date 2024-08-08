OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 29th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.0 %

OFS Credit stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

See Also

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.