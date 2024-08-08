OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after buying an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,589,000 after buying an additional 144,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.