Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Okeanis Eco Tankers to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. On average, analysts expect Okeanis Eco Tankers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of ECO opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 105.01%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.