Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.79. Olaplex shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 239,219 shares changing hands.

OLPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Olaplex Stock Down 16.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 929,693 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 119,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 212,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

