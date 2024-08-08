Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54), Zacks reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.9 %

OLMA stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $702.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.06. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,594,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

