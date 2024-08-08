Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4,375.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Olin by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Olin Stock Down 1.3 %

OLN stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

