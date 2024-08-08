OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Critical Comparison

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OLO has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eqonex has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.30%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OLO and Eqonex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $257.81 million 3.13 -$58.29 million ($0.29) -17.34 Eqonex $5.29 million 0.00 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -9.36% -0.47% -0.42% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OLO beats Eqonex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

