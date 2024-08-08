Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.54

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.54 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.65 ($0.12). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.12), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Oncimmune Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -321.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.26.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

