OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OneMain were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 35.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $817,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 437,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMF opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

