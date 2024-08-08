OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 6,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.0 %

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 514,137 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

