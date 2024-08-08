Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.29

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.29 and traded as low as C$87.79. Onex shares last traded at C$87.91, with a volume of 121,948 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$119.00 to C$115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Onex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONEX

Onex Trading Down 0.5 %

Onex Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.98.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.