Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Get Onsemi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $102.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.