Oppenheimer Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $238.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Get IDEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.