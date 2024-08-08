Oppenheimer Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $238.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $190.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.