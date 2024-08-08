Oppenheimer Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $120.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.