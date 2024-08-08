Oppenheimer Lowers Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $45.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 258.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 833,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 285,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

