Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,480.52).
Antanas (Tony) Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 1,108,216 shares of Opyl stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,813.62 ($18,710.14).
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga 748,350 shares of Opyl stock.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 184,521 shares of Opyl stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,321.38 ($2,156.74).
- On Monday, May 20th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 438,039 shares of Opyl stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,884.70 ($5,119.94).
Opyl Stock Performance
About Opyl
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Opyl
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Opyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.