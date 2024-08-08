Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.48 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.48 ($0.10). Approximately 268,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 230,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 million, a PE ratio of -342.50 and a beta of -2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.98.

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

