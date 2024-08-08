O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $53,268.48 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,109.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,044.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,055.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.
About O’Reilly Automotive
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
