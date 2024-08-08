Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Organon & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

