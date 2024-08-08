Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Organon & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

