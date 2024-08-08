Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.19

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $19.58. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 100,950 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

