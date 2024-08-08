Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Raised to $86.00 at Oppenheimer

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ORA opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $78.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.