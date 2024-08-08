OrthoPediatrics’ (KIDS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KIDS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

KIDS stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

