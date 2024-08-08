Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 678,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

