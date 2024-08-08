Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.770-7.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.